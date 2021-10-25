Russia expects Taliban to show more liberalism on women’s rights — envoy

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia expects the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) will display more liberalism in regards to women’s rights for education and work, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Monday.

The diplomat noted that Afghanistan has its own cultural specifics that may not coincide with Western views.

"Therefore, let us not impose but rather work within the established Afghan cultural traditions. But, even within this context, with expert a display of more liberalism from the new authorities," he noted.