Russian-Israeli ties work for stronger peace in Middle East — Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Stronger Russian-Israeli ties meet the fundamental interests of both countries’ peoples and work for lasting peace and security in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"I am certain that our joint efforts will ensure a further buildup of the entire complex of mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli ties. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and works for lasting peace, security, and stability in the Middle East," reads the message uploaded to the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

Putin congratulated Bennet upon the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He wished Bennet good health and success, and all of the country’s people, well-being, and prosperity.