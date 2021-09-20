Election results to be ‘ruthlessly invalidated’ if violation is suspected — official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova urges all electoral commissions to "ruthlessly invalidate" election outcomes if there are suspicions or evidence of violations, she said during the meeting with President Vladimir Putin Monday.

"If any violations are detected, if there is even the slightest doubt - the elections must be invalidated, invalidated ruthlessly," she said.

The CEC head explained that specialists currently hold the Russian electoral system in very high regard, and that people employed in it represent the "entire social and political cross-section of the society," so "it would be desirable for the system to work for development."

Pamfilova noted that all candidates, their campaigns’ staff and observers had access to the video surveillance system at all voting stations, adding that the footage will be preserved for one year.