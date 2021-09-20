No serious violations registered in Russia’s elections, says official

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Poll watchers across Russia note that no serious breaches in the nationwide legislative elections were recorded, Civic Chamber Secretary Lidiya Mikheyeva said on Monday.

"The civil observers nominated by the Civil Chamber did not register any serious violations during the observation," the secretary assured.

Reports by the public mostly concerned the access of observers and precinct election commission members to the procedure to monitor the vote count, the validity of the commissions’ actions and compliance with other legal requirements.

"In some cases, it was noted that the district commission did not count ballots separately for each campaign (State Duma elections, local elections), but parallelly. In some areas, observers were deployed far from the counting site and therefore had insufficient visibility. In all similar situations, all violations were dealt with promptly," the official stressed.