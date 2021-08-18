Berlin gives no proof of Navalny "poisoning" - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Berlin has not yet demonstrated any evidence of the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny to the international community, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The key to understanding the true nature of the events following August 20, 2020 is the fact that the German government, who stated categorically and loudly at the highest political level as early as September 2, 2020 that the Russian state was involved in the Navalny poisoning with ‘a nerve agent’ (namely, the notorious Novichok that had already been promoted in the Skripal scam), but has not yet presented any tangible or physical evidence of these brazen accusations to the international community," the Foreign Ministry said.