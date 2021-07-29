Ankara, Baku announce no plans to create Turkic army, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijani and Turkish officials have announced no plans to create a joint Turkic army, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, when asked if Moscow was concerned about the possibility of Ankara and Baku building such a force.

"We are unaware of any statements in this regard by the executive authorities, the Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

"Of course, Azerbaijan and Turkey seek to boost bilateral ties, it is their sovereign affair, but it’s important to make sure that it doesn’t harm the atmosphere of stability and predictability in the region. We maintain regular contact on the matter with both our Turkish and Azerbaijani partners," Peskov noted.

Earlier, media reports of alleged Turkish-Azerbaijani talks on creating a joint Turkic army cited Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop. However, media outlets said later that Sentop’s words were translated incorrectly and the matter was not about a joint army.