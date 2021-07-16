New strategies in Asia aim to restrain competition, not unite actors — Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 16. /TASS/. New strategies and concepts in Asia seek to constrain the competition between the regional actors instead of uniting their efforts in the interests of collective work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an international conference Friday.

"The implementation of plans of economic development would require mobilization of political will and joint measures to ensure regional security," he noted. "We are not talking about Afghanistan alone, but about the military-political trends in Asia in general, where new strategies and concepts appear that aim not to unite the efforts in the interest of collective work, but on restraint, isolation of competitors."

According to the minister, such strategies "are unlikely to facilitate the creation of a favorable atmosphere for implementation of the high goals," the form the agenda of the conference.