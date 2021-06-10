Ukrainian team’s uniforms for 2020 Euro Cup still politicized — the RFU

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) believes that recently forced changes in the design of the Ukrainian national team uniforms were insufficient, the RFU press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) obliged the Ukrainian national team to remove a politically inciteful slogan from its uniforms ahead of the 2020 Euro Cup.

"UEFA has taken into account the RFU stance and partially upheld our appeal," the RFU statement reads. "However, we still believe that even after the introduced changes, the outfit of the Ukrainian national team remains to be politicized and tend to pose a dangerous precedent."

The Ukrainian national team’s uniforms for the upcoming championship featured slogans chanted by Ukrainian nationalists namely: ‘Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!’ The uniforms also demonstrated a blurred image outlining Ukraine’s state borders, which include the territories in Donbass and also the territory of Russia’s Crimea.

The UEFA said in its statement on Thursday that following a thorough analysis, "this specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance."

"This specific slogan on the inside of the shirt must therefore be removed for use in UEFA competition matches, in accordance with article 5 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations," according to the statement.