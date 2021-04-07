Putin and Kremlin administration do not use Zoom in their daily work

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Neither President Vladimir Putin nor his administration use Zoom video service in their work, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The president did not use Zoom for his numerous daily video conference calls. In our daily working routine we [Kremlin staff - TASS] do not use Zoom either," Peskov said.

But he added that Zoom was used for a number of international contacts that were organized by other countries.

"We do not have an account and we have never had any contractual relationship with Zoom, we do not need this," he said.