Russia and Pakistan to help create inclusive power structures in Afghanistan — Lavrov

ISLAMABAD, April 7. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan have agreed to provide assistance to Afghanistan in creating inclusive power structures, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"We have agreed to further contribute to creating conditions to ensure that the conflicting sides achieve constructive solutions, which will allow them to end the civil war in Afghanistan through the agreements on forming inclusive power structures," Lavrov said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, terrorists are gaining ground in northern and eastern Afghanistan, arousing concerns of Moscow and Islamabad.