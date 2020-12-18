Ambassador calls on Russian tourists in Turkey to take care due to pandemic

ANKARA, December 19. /TASS/. Russian tourists need to take care in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"According to preliminary estimates, up to two million Russian tourists visited Turkey this year, some of them contracted the coronavirus and some even died, unfortunately, from the disease. This is why people need to take care," he pointed out.

Yerkhov noted that Turkey had eased coronavirus restrictions for tourists. "Special measures have been taken to boost the tourism industry. However, I think that it’s not a reason for our tourists to relax," the envoy added.

Turkey reported its first coronavirus case on March 10. The country has so far recorded more than 1.96 mln cases, over 1.72 mln recovereies and 17,364 deaths.