Putin reaffirms position of inadmissibility of interference in state domestic affairs

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to reaffirm Russia’s position that attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of a sovereign states as well as foreign pressure on legitimate authorities are inadmissible, the Kremlin press service reported following a phone call initiated by the French side.

"The situation that emerged following the Belarusian presidential elections was also touched upon. The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position that it is inadmissible to attempt any interreference in domestic affairs of a sovereign state or put pressure on legitimate authorities from overseas," the statement reads.