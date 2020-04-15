Kremlin says countries should drop accusations and join efforts to fight COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin disapproves of ‘playing table tennis’ through mutual accusations and wants to see countries join their efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment on China’s Global Times daily's article claiming that China is facing the threat of a second wave of infection as people are returning from Russia.

"We hear that various countries exchange such criticism about coronavirus, which is reminiscent of a table tennis game. We think that there’s little use in it. On the contrary, Moscow is a supporter of uniting globally to counter the coronavirus," Peskov noted.

