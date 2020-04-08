Russia eyes more cooperation with Southern African Development Community

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia intends to strengthen full-fledged cooperation with the Southern African Development Community (SADC), says the address of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax to mark the 40th anniversary of the organization.

"Taking into account memorandums signed between Russia and the SADC on mutual understanding of the bases of relations and military and technical cooperation, the Russian side is looking to ramp up political dialogue and cooperation with the SADC on a number of priority areas, including trade, economy, investment, science and technology as well as humanitarian cooperation," the minister noted. "I would like to express confidence that the existing partnership between Russia and the SADC will foster development of the whole complex of relations."

Lavrov praised success the community achieved in advancing political and economic integration and maintaining peace and security in Southern Africa, highlighting their significance in the context of tasks set out by the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The SADC is one of the largest and most influential subregional associations in Africa that unites 16 states. Many SADC member states are using military equipment produced in Russia (or Soviet Union).