Russian diplomat slams EC grants to support Georgia’s civic society as helping blather

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has branded the decision made by the European Commission (EC) to allocate 8.2 million euros as grants for Georgia to strengthen the country’s civic society as aiding nothing but empty talk.

"Russia is saving Italy, helping Italians in need, while the European Commission is allocating 8 million [euros] for blather," she said via her official Facebook page.

Earlier, the EC published a report on its website about launching a program to support civic society in Georgia. The additional supplementary documents show that the commission is planning to transfer 8.2 million euros to this end.