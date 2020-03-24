Russia invited to G20 emergency summit on coronavirus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia has been invited to a G20 emergency summit on the coronavirus, scheduled to take place on March 26, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When asked if the Kremlin had received an invitation to the event, he answered in the affirmative, adding that "preparations are underway."

G20 leaders are expected to hold a video conference on March 26 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing Japanese government sources.

On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh planned to call a virtual emergency summit of the G20 group to discuss the coronavirus situation. Saudi Arabia is presiding over the G20 this year. The 2020 summit of the group is scheduled for November.