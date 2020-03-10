Duma approves procedure for nationwide vote on constitutional amendments

Under them, the constitutional amendments will be considered approved if they are supported by more than half of the voters. The minimum voter turnout was not determined as the relevant committee of the lower house had earlier rejected the corresponding amendment. Adult citizens of the Russian Federation will be able to take part in the vote with the exception of those declared by court as legally incapable or inmates serving prison terms.

In accordance with the amendment that came early on Tuesday, the date of the vote will be established in a presidential decree. Earlier plans were to have it on April 22. However, prior to that, the Constitutional Court must approve the bill on amendments as being in conformity with the provisions of chapters 1, 2 and 9 of the Constitution, which are inviolable. Thus, the regulations regarding the voting will come into effect only if approved by the Constitutional Court.

Amendments envisage the possibility of online voting in Russian regions having the necessary conditions. However, this format cannot be used nationwide, the chief of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamvilova, said earlier. It is possible only in Moscow, where online voting was tested during the election to the Moscow City Duma, she pointed out. The Moscow authorities have already signaled readiness to arrange the online voting.