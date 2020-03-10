Lower house approves amendment lifting restrictions on number of presidential terms

According to the initiative, the amendment "applies to an individual who held and (or) holds the position of the Russian president, without taking into account the number of terms, during which he held and (or) holds this position at the time when the amendment to the Russian Constitution comes into force," and does not rule out an opportunity for him or her to hold the position of the head of state again.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the lower house of parliament saying that lifting restrictions on the number of presidential terms was inexpedient. However, Putin said that he thought it possible to amend the Constitution that theoretically would enable him to run for another presidential term. However, in his words, such an amendment is to be assessed by the Constitutional Court.