Putin thinks removal of presidential terms limit unviable

"Stability may be more important, and should be a priority, especially at a time, when the country still has a lot of problems," the head of state stated. However, he continued, "after gaining political, economic and social sustainability and maturity, when a state becomes more powerful and less vulnerable to external shocks, then it is the rotation of power that takes center stage."

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. It would be inappropriate to remove the limit on presidential terms in Russia, because rotation of power is needed to ensure a country’s dynamic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Putin says no need for snap election to State Duma

"It is required for the dynamics of development of the nation," the president explained.

"This is why I believe it would be inappropriate to remove the limit on presidential terms from the Constitution," Putin concluded.

A proposal was put forth to extend the incumbent president’s presidential term based on people’s vote on constitutional amendments, Putin noted.

"Yes, the nationwide vote is to take place in April, but this would mean that the presidential term is being extended as a result of de facto uncontested elections, which, in my opinion, is also wrong. We should not do it, Russian citizens must have options at any, any elections," Putin stressed, adding that elections must be open and contested.