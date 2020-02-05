Putin calls on new ambassadors to ‘feel the pulse’ of Russia

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin believes that the newly arrived ambassadors would get to know Russia better and would facilitate multifaceted relations between Russia and their home countries.

During the Credentials Presentation Ceremony Wednesday, the Russian leader noted that the new ambassadors are going to face "tense, but extremely interesting work."

"I expect you to get to know Russia better, feel its pulse, become witnesses of how our nation solves important large-scale tasks of political, economic and social development," Putin said as he congratulated the ambassadors with the official start of their diplomatic work in Moscow and wished them success.

"You have an important and responsible mission: to facilitate development of multifaceted relations between the nations you represent and our country. We count on that issues of widening of political dialogue, and trade and economic ties; deepening of cultural and humanitarian exchanges and people contacts, would stay in your field of view," Putin said, stressing that Russian authorities are extremely interested in foreign embassies’ successful work in these directions.

The President assured that diplomatic mission heads might count on assistance from Russian government, social and business circles.

"All your beneficial initiatives would undoubtedly receive support," the President concluded.

The Ceremony was attended by 23 newly arrived ambassadors, including envoys of the US, the UK, France, China, Iran, Iraq, Australia, Germany, Greece and Sweden.