Putin offers top prosecutor position of envoy to North Caucasian Federal District

MOSCOW, January 21./TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika can take up the position of the president’s envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Chaika has received an offer to become presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District," Peskov told journalists, saying that the decree has not been signed yet.
On Tuesday, President Putin met with Chaika and Igor Krasnov, candidate for the post of Russia’s prosecutor general.
On Monday, Putin suggested dismissing Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and nominated Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov as a candidate for the post, the presidential press service reported on Monday.
"Vladimir Putin submitted the candidacy of Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov for the post of the Russian prosecutor general and a proposal to dismiss Yuri Chaika from this position due to his transfer to other work for consideration by the Federation Council," the press service informed.
Chaika, 68, has served as Russia’s top prosecutor since 2006.
Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has said that after the candidacy is approved by two relevant committees of the upper house, the submission will be reviewed at a session of the Federation Council on January 22.