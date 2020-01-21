Putin offers top prosecutor position of envoy to North Caucasian Federal District

MOSCOW, January 21./TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika can take up the position of the president’s envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Chaika has received an offer to become presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District," Peskov told journalists, saying that the decree has not been signed yet.

On Tuesday, President Putin met with Chaika and Igor Krasnov, candidate for the post of Russia’s prosecutor general.

On Monday, Putin suggested dismissing Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and nominated Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov as a candidate for the post, the presidential press service reported on Monday.