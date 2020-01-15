UN founding states must set example to remove threat of global war — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Five permanent members of the UN Security Council should set an example to eliminate threats of new wars, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) on Wednesday.

"Time requires an awareness of our shared responsibility and real actions. The UN founding states must set an example. The five nuclear powers bear a special responsibility for the preservation and sustainable development of mankind," the Russian leader stressed. "The five nations must begin with measures to neutralize threats of a global war, come up with new approaches to ensure stability across the globe, which would fully take into account the political, economic and military aspects of modern international relations."

"Russia is open to strengthening cooperation with all interested partners. We do not threaten anyone and are not trying to impose our will," Putin noted.