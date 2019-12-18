Kremlin: NATO’s military infrastructure expansion towards Russian borders causes concern

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow considers as ‘solely true’ the opinion of Russia’s General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov about NATO’s possible preparations for a large-scale conflict because this is a substantiated viewpoint of professionals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"In this case, we are talking about a professional’s opinion based on the analysis conducted by our military in the process of monitoring NATO’s maneuvers. In this case, the professionals’ opinion can be solely true," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.
As Peskov noted, "the presidential administration cannot give an assessment from the military standpoint."
As the Kremlin spokesman said, "It is not a secret and it is well known that NATO’s continued expansion of its military infrastructure towards our borders causes concern."
Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov told a meeting with foreign military attaches on Wednesday that NATO’s drills in the Baltic states and Poland and also in the Black and Baltic Seas indicate the alliance’s preparations for a large-scale conflict.