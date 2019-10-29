Cuban president to meet with Putin, Medvedev in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet on Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is now on a visit to Russia.

The Cuban leader arrived to Russia on a working visit on October 27, spending the first two days of his trip in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. On Monday, he met with the city mayor, Alexander Beglov, to discuss cooperation issues.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Diaz-Canel "will discuss prospects of the further consolidation of Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in different spheres, as well as current issues on the international agenda" on Tuesday.

The Russian government’s press service said during the meeting with Medvedev, the sides would discuss "progress in the implementation of the agreements achieved following the results of Medvedev’s official visit to Cuba on October 3-4, 2019." Medvedev and Diaz-Canel also plan to look into key issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investment, power generation, industry, transport, agriculture, as well as in humanitarian and other sectors.

On October 10, Diaz-Canel was elected the republic’s president in line with the new constitution, adopted during a referendum in February. Under the new constitution, the president is the head of state, the commander-in-chief and heads the National Defense Council.