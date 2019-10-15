Putin arrives in UAE to discuss Syria, war on terror, economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a state visit.

On Monday, the head of state made a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the Abu Dhabi talks would cover economic cooperation and the situation in the region, including developments in Syria. "The agenda of talks with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will include ways to boost trade, economic and investment cooperation," the Kremlin press service said in a statement. "The parties are also expected to exchange views on pressing global and regional issues," the statement added.

"Naturally, there will be an exchange of views on the fight against terrorism and efforts to resolve the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as on the situation in the Persian Gulf region," Ushakov pointed out.

"The focus will be on trade and economic cooperation," the Kremlin aide emphasized, adding that a number of documents were planned to be signed following the talks.

In addition, the Russian president and the Abu Dhabi crown prince will also hold a meeting with members of the Russian and UAE business communities.