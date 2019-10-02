US ambassador to Russia visits American charged with espionage

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman has visited Paul Whelan, an American charged with espionage in Russia, at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention facility, an embassy press officer told TASS.

"The visit took place today," the press officer said.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), 49-year-old Paul Whelan, a corporate security director for automotive parts supplier BorgWarner, was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. He faces charges under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.

Apart from US citizenship, Whelan also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports.