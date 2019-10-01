Putin signs law on ratifying convention on Caspian Sea’s legal status

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin inked a law on ratifying the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, which consolidates the exclusive competence of littoral states in solving issues related to this sea and takes into account the interests of security and protection of Russia’s state border.

The document was published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday.

The Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea was signed by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan at the Fifth Caspian summit, which was held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August 12, 2018. An effort on drafting it had been underway since 1996. Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document for ratification by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on July 30. The Russian MPs backed the law on ratification on September 19.