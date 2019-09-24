Russia rejects Estonia’s allegations of Russian aircraft’s intrusion into its airspace

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected Estonia’s allegations that a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber intruded into the Estonian airspace.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that a combat plane of the Russian Aerospace Force had made a scheduled flight under the agreed route to the Kaliningrad Region over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The Russian warplane’s crew constantly maintained communications, including with Estonian flight controllers, the statement says.

"The Russian plane performed its flight in strict compliance with the International Rules of Using the Airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which was confirmed by recording equipment data," the Defense Ministry said.