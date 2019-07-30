Lavrov points to good prospects for defense cooperation with Thailand

BANGKOK, July 30. /TASS/. There are good prospects for defense cooperation between Moscow and Bangkok, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on Tuesday.

"We emphasized good prospects for boosting defense ties," Lavrov said. "We also welcomed active security cooperation between the two countries’ security councils and law enforcement agencies, which particularly concerns the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime," the Russian top diplomat added.

According to Lavrov, the parties agreed to check out bilateral draft agreements to make sure they will be signed as soon as possible.

The Russian foreign minister also touched upon cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Lavrov noted that some countries sought to erode the cooperation and security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. "We don’t do that," he emphasized. "A ministerial meeting involving Russia and ten ASEAN member states will take place tomorrow, which is expected to make new decisions aimed at boosting our strategic partnership. We are grateful to Thailand for its contribution to the implementation of these agreements," Lavrov said.