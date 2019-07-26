Russian, Chinese top diplomats discuss situation on Korean Peninsula, in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf was in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed ways for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and closer coordination in global affairs. They exchanged views on current international issues, including cooperation within BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, ChinaSouth Africa], the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the Middle East and in the Gulf region," the ministry said.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro.