Putin, Trump may discuss cyber attacks at possible meeting, Kremlin says

"This cannot be ruled out," Peskov said when answering a question whether the two leaders could discuss this issue if they held an "on the go" meeting at the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not ruled out that the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, could discuss cyber attacks if they held a meeting.

In comments on a statement by Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin that the Service has data on the cyberattacks being prepared against Russia and also registers these attacks against vital systems, Peskov said "this is not a new phenomenon."

"We, I mean both financial organizations, mass media, agencies and critical infrastructure facilities have been targeted by these attacks over the past several years, which are carried out from various Western countries, including the United States. This is a big problem, and that’s why Putin has repeatedly offered Washington to cooperate in cybersecurity sphere," he said.

However, the US vis-a-vis have earlier rejected these proposals, Peskov stressed. When asked to describe the attacks, he noted that "these are the attempts to penetrate, hack and get control over resources."