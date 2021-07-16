Argentine researcher believes Russia’s Sputnik vaccine will get approval of WHO, EU soon

BUENOS AIRES, July 15. /TASS/. The results of studies of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in different countries show its effectiveness and safety, and there is reason to believe that it will soon receive approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union. Andrea Gamarnic, a senior researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council of Argentina (CONICET), voiced this opinion in an interview with on the Urbana Play radio station. Gamarnic participated in the study of the drug in her home country.

"I think this (delay in approval - TASS) is due to regulatory requirements, but I believe that it will be approved. There are more and more results from different places, from different countries, which indicate that the vaccine is safe and really protects. I think the approval of Europe and the WHO will be received soon," she said.

According to the expert, studies carried out in the province of Buenos Aires have shown that the effectiveness of even one dose of Sputnik V exceeds 80%.

The results of the Argentine study of the Russian drug were published in the scientific journal Cell Reports Medicine. Scientists have found that one dose of Sputnik V is enough to vaccinate those who have recovered from COVID-19.

To date, the vaccine is registered in 68 countries with a total population of over 3.7 billion people.