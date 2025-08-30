Three dead, 54 injured in train accident in northern Egypt — Health Ministry

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. Several carriages of a passenger train derailed, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to 54 others of varying severity, the Ministry of Health of Egypt reported.

"Several carriages of the train traveling from Alexandria to the city of Marsa Matrouh overturned and derailed in the Matrouh Governorate (located in northern Egypt - TASS). As a result of this accident, three people were killed and 54 were injured," the ministry’s press release said.

Vice Prime Minister for Industry and Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic, Kamel al-Wazir, has already traveled to the site of the incident, the Sada el-Balad TV channel reported.