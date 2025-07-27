At least eleven people injured in stabbing incident in the US

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. At least eleven people were hospitalized as a result of a stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart store in Traverse City, Michigan, the Associated Press reported.

Police authorities informed n its turn that the suspect was detained. "Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," local law enforcement agencies said on the X.

An investigation of the incident is underway.