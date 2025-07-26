Air defenses down 54 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 54 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duyt air defenses intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles last night. Twenty-four drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Rostov Region, six over Crimea, four over the Sea of Azov, three over the Black Sea, two over the Oryol Region, another two over the Tula Region and one over the Belgorod Region," the statement reads.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram that the attacks had not caused any casualties or damage. "Response teams are working on the ground," he added.