Emergency services find one more dead, plus one alive under rubble of Saratov house

SARATOV, July 25. /TASS/. Rescuers have recovered the body of a sixth victim from the debris of a building in the city of Saratov that was destroyed in a gas explosion, and also pulled one man out alive, an Emergency Ministry official told TASS.

"Rescuers pulled the victim out from under the rubble and handed him over to medical units. Unfortunately, he passed away. The death toll has increased to six people," the official said.

Another man was trapped between the slabs for more than six hours, but was recovered alive.