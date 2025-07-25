Russian agency to take action for better flight safety after plane crash in country’s east

TYNDA, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian aviation agency plans to thoroughly investigate the An-24 plane crash near Tynda and take additional measures to improve flight safety, said Dmitry Yadrov, the agency’s head.

"We will thoroughly investigate what happened. We will take additional measures to ensure flight safety, including on aircraft of the An-24 type," he said in a statement released by the agency.

According to the official, one of the agency’s goals, as it participates in the work of the government’s commission lead by Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, is to transport the relatives of those killed in the crash to Tynda if they wish so. "Instructions have already been given for airlines to carry them free of charge," Yadrov said.

Crash details

An Angara Airlines An-24 passenger plane crashed on July 24 when it was making a second approach to land at Tynda Airport. According to various reports, there were from 46 to 49 people on board including crew. There are no survivors. The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda. First responders are working at the scene. The Amur Region has declared a three-day mourning and an emergency. An investigation is underway.