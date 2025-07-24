No survivors found in eastern Russia plane crash — officials

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. No survivors have been found following the crash of a plane in eastern Russia’s Amur Region, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"All the people on board the aircraft have died," she said.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Angara Airlines An-24 passenger plane when it was making a second approach to land at Tynda Airport. According to various reports, there were about 40 passengers and 6 crew members on board. An investigation is underway. The wreckage of the plane was found on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda.