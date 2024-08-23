FACTBOX: Inmates take staff hostage at correctional facility in Volgograd Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Several inmates at a maximum-security penal colony (IK-19) in the Volgograd Region have taken the facility’s staff hostage, the press service of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) told TASS.
TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.
Circumstances
- Several prisoners at IK-19 in the Volgograd Region captured the staff of the prison.
- The emergency occurred at a meeting of the prison’s disciplinary commission.
- Emergency response services reported that there were at least three attackers.
- Information is being gathered to better understand the situation.
- An operation to release the hostages is being carried out.
Casualties
- According to emergency response services, one employee was killed.
- The FSIN reported some casualties.
- Four victims have been taken to the Central Regional Hospital.
The investigation
- The Investigative Committee initiated a case on hostage-taking (part 4 of article 206 and part 3 of article 321 of the Russian Criminal Code).
- The FSIN has dispatched officials from its central office to the Volgograd Region.
The prison
- The IK-19 maximum-security prison is located in the town of Surovikino, the Volgograd Region.
- According to open sources, the facility has an inmate count of over 1,200.