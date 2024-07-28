Sulfur fire extinguished in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

ASTANA, July 28. /TASS/. Kazakh firefighters eliminated commercial sulfur fire outbreak in the Ordabasy industrial zone in the city of Shymkent, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergencies said.

"The fire was completely eliminated by resources of the Ministry of Emergencies. The cause is being ascertained," the press service said.

About 300 people, over 100 vehicles, and a firefighting train took part in fire extinguishing. The commercial sulfur fire outbreak tool place on July 27 in Shymkent. Firefighting was complicated by the chemical reaction of sulfur oxidation. The fire area provisionally totaled 1,200 sq m.