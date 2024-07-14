Three adults, one 9-month-old wounded in shelling by Ukrainian army in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the settlement of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod district of the Belgorod Region from multiple rocket launchers, leaving four people wounded, including a nine-month-old, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via his Telegram channel.

"Two women and a man have been carried by ambulance crews to Belgorod’s city hospital. All three have mine-blast traumas and barotraumas. They have been hospitalized to the specialized department. The baby has been carried by the EMS crew to the children’s local clinical hospital in a moderately severe condition. Preliminarily, the boy has a mine-blast trauma and closed craniocerebral injury," Gladkov wrote.

The shelling also damaged 17 private residences in the settlement, with one house fully ruined and one of the walls broken in another one, he added.