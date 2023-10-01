Kazakh seismologists register Kyrgyz earthquake with magnitude 6.2

ASTANA, October 1. /TASS/. The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan on October 1 at 3:30 a.m. (0:30 a.m. Moscow time) registered an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude at 122 kilometers from Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the experimental seismological expedition of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry said.

"The epicenter of this earthquake is located 122 kilometers south of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The magnitude of the earthquake is 11.8. Magnitude MPV 6.2," the statement said.

According to seismologists, the earthquake was felt in Almaty with a magnitude of 2-3. Information about destruction and casualties was not received.