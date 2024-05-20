Russia’s container market up 11.4% in January-April — Fesco

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s container market rose by 11.4% in January-April year-on-year to 2.176 mln TEU (20-foot container equivalent), Fesco transport group reported on its Telegram channel.

"Import grew by 7% to 935,000 TEU, while export rose by 12% to 604,000 TEU. Transit added 20% to 198,000 TEU. Domestic container shipments went up by 16% to 439,000 TEU," the company said.

Meanwhile, in April the market gained 8% in annual terms to 574,000 TEU. Container shipments via the port of St. Petersburg remain the main growth factor, Fesco noted.