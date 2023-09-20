Death toll in Wednesday’s gas blast in residential building outside Moscow rises to seven

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The death toll in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha rose to seven as emergencies officers recovered the bodies of a woman and a child from under the rubble.

"The bodies of a mother and her daughter were pulled from under the rubble," the Emergencies Ministry quoted its head, Alexander Kurenkov, as saying.

On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion rocked the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha. As a result, three floors collapsed. The building later collapsed again. As a result, two rescuers died and one more was injured.