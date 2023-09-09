Ukrainian forces shell DPR 39 times over day, one civilian killed, seven wounded

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 39 times over the past 24 hours, killing one woman and wounding seven civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission noted 39 facts of Ukrainian shelling. We have information about the death of a civilian - a woman in the Donetsk’s Kirovsky district. Seven civilians received injuries of different severities in the Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts and Aleksandrovka. Eleven houses were damaged in the Donetsk’s Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts. Three civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kuibyshevsky district were damaged," the statement said.

The mission specified that the districts of Gorlovka, the Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), and Makeyevka were shelled.

"In the Donetsk area, the enemy fired 27 shells from MLRS, artillery 155 mm, including with cluster warheads. In the Gorlovka area - 11 shells from 152 and 122 mm artillery. In the Yasinovatoye area - one shell from artillery 155 mm", the statement said.

The mission also pointed out that the Ukrainian forces fired 141 units of various ammunition.