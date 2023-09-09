{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces shell DPR 39 times over day, one civilian killed, seven wounded

The mission specified that the districts of Gorlovka, the Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), and Makeyevka were shelled

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 39 times over the past 24 hours, killing one woman and wounding seven civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission noted 39 facts of Ukrainian shelling. We have information about the death of a civilian - a woman in the Donetsk’s Kirovsky district. Seven civilians received injuries of different severities in the Donetsk’s Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts and Aleksandrovka. Eleven houses were damaged in the Donetsk’s Kievsky and Kuibyshevsky districts. Three civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kuibyshevsky district were damaged," the statement said.

The mission specified that the districts of Gorlovka, the Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), and Makeyevka were shelled.

"In the Donetsk area, the enemy fired 27 shells from MLRS, artillery 155 mm, including with cluster warheads. In the Gorlovka area - 11 shells from 152 and 122 mm artillery. In the Yasinovatoye area - one shell from artillery 155 mm", the statement said.

The mission also pointed out that the Ukrainian forces fired 141 units of various ammunition.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
At least 93 people killed in Morocco earthquake — media
Read more
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian drones targeting polling place in Kherson Region
Marina Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine mostly targets civilians who arrive at polling stations to cast their votes
Read more
North Korea floats out new sub carrying tactical nuclear weapons
According to the report, it was the country’s first submarine carrying tactical nuclear weapons
Read more
Turkey looks at BRICS with great interest — Russian diplomat
The expansion of BRICS came as a sensation that "made the group’s common voice far louder," Dmitry Birichevsky said
Read more
Russia to become main supplier of coking coal to India by 2030 — experts
With a single transport tariff introduced within the North-South International Transport Corridor, Russia will be able to additionally export another 33 mln tons
Read more
Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down
The Ukrainian president stated that, in order to speed up the counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes
Read more
ZNPP to reduce personnel due to military activities in area — IAEA
According to the IAEA, its experts heard the sounds of explosion in the vicinity of the facility several times during the past week, the plant was not damaged
Read more
Explosion heard in Ukrainian city of Sumy
Simultaneously with the blast, an air raid warning was declared in the Sumy Region
Read more
Russian police busts ‘White coat’ neo-Nazi group — Interior Ministry
"According to preliminary information, the participants of the group were preparing a series of serious crimes on Russian territory, including crimes against national interests," Ministry of Internal Affairs Spokeswoman Irina Volk said
Read more
Russian aircraft deliver nine airstrikes on Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky, the crew of a Su-34 bomber delivered an airstrike on the place of temporary deployment of the 43rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the village of Peschanoye
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept four HIMARS rockets, destroy 31 Ukrainian drones
In all, since the beginning of the special military operation, 467 aircraft, 248 helicopters, 6,498 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed
Read more
West provoked conflict in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development — Putin
Talking to young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, the head of state noted his previous conversation with the specialists in 2014
Read more
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Read more
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
Read more
Gabonese mutineers adopt charter of transition
The goals stated by the charter include rebuilding the government, establishing new strong institutions as well as preservation of territorial integrity
Read more
Russian embassy in Pyongyang rotates diplomatic, technical staff for first time since 2019
The Russian diplomats noted that since the pandemic began, they have been "for many months and years seeing off" their colleagues
Read more
India unlikely to cut oil purchases from Russia in near future — experts
Trade turnover between Moscow and New Delhi soared more than three-fold in 2022 to $39 bln mainly due to growth of imports of the Russian oil
Read more
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
Pan-African countries object to ECOWAS sanctions against Niger
"The Thomas Sankara Center co-signed, with around fifty revolutionary pan-African organizations in 20 countries around the world, a declaration in the face of sanctions from ECOWAS against Niger," the statement reads
Read more
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Read more
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss energy in Arctic, expansion of Northern Sea Route
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the sides had a constructive and substantive exchange of views on ways to further cooperate in the Arctic region in the new geopolitical conditions within the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership
Read more
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
At least 93 people killed in Morocco earthquake — media
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
G20 Summit kicks off in India
The theme of the summit, hosted by India, is "One Earth, One Family, One Future"
Read more
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Read more
Pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter released from custody in Armenia
According to investigators, a bag with a submachine gun, cartridges, and several grenades was placed in Gevorkyan’s car by other persons, who were also detained on charges of illegal arms possession, without his consent
Read more
Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin
Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state
Read more
Elections in Zaporozhye Region to be legitimate, Slovak expert asserts
Describing the group of international experts who arrived to observe the Zaporozhye Region elections, the experts stressed that it is comprised of the people who want to know the truth
Read more
Putin points to importance of laser physics research for Russia’s national economy
Laser physics research allows to study the properties of matter and trace the evolution of the universe
Read more
X owner Musk slams accusations social network used as 'pro-Russian propaganda' tool
Earlier, Musk also refuted claims by the media that, in 2022, he shut down Ukraine’s access to his Starlink internet service near the coast of Crimea
Read more
Politician says Russian forces repelled some Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
According to Vladimir Rogov, artillery bombardments of Russian positions by Ukrainian forces in the area have intensified noticeably
Read more
Russian-language news enjoy popularity in UAE — Emirates News Agency CEO
"I don't have the number right now, but I know it's popular," he said
Read more
Downed Ukrainian drone causes fire at administrative building in Bryansk
The drone was jammed by electronic warfare means, governor Alexander Bogomaz reported
Read more
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
Read more
Press review: Blinken in surprise visit to Kiev and US, Armenia to hold joint army drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 7th
Read more
Russia’s Avtotor starts producing commercial electric vehicles — company
All automobiles are prepared for outfitting with all-purpose and special attachments, including flatbeds, cargo vans of different purposes, refrigerators, manlifts, garbage haulers, and tow attachments
Read more
Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies
The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France
Read more
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Read more
6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco
There was no information about casualties or damage
Read more
Western pressure on Russia balancing on edge of direct military conflict — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also lamented that the NATO allies "chose to pursue a non-stop malicious expansion and efforts toward military and geopolitical absorption of territories in the zone of Russia’s essential interests in an assertive way"
Read more
Russia’s GDP up 4.9% in Q2 2023 — statistics
The GDP gained 8.6% against the first quarter of 2023
Read more
Russia’s oil and gas revenues have recovered despite foreign pressure — PM
According to Mikhail Mishustin, the trajectory has substantially exceeded last year’s level amid an increase in oil prices
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov
Read more
Ukraine’s West, East find it hard to co-exist in one state — Lavrov
The foreign minister recalled that the territories where threats were now emerging near Russia's borders "were part of both the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, and ended up as part of Ukraine only because it was one state then"
Read more
Georgia must fulfill 9 preconditions to obtain EU membership candidate status — Borrell
It is noted that Tbilisi must, in particular, carry out reforms in areas of supremacy of law, human rights and freedom of media
Read more
Vucic calls on Russia, China to raise Kosovo issue at UNGA
The Serbian president stressed earlier that his country was looking at requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due the threats to the lives and security of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The five Ukrainian attacks that were repulsed in the Zaporozhye area came from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye
Read more
Information space of Armenia trending toward negative coverage of Russia — diplomat
"No doubt, this contradicts the traditionally friendly communication between the two peoples," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information
The 21-year-old girl is accused of taking photos and videos of echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport
Read more
Cuba arrests 17 people for recruiting mercenaries to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Under Cuban criminal law, those charged with participating in mercenary activities may face up to 30 years in prison or capital punishment
Read more
Sergey Lavrov arrives in New Delhi to take part in G20 summit
It is noted that the minister will speak at two plenary meetings of the upcoming meeting
Read more
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Read more
Implementation of Russian grain supply initiative started — diplomat
"Preliminary communications are underway and meetings at the level of experts from three sides are on the agenda," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
Read more
Putin congratulates Tajik leader Rakhmon on Tajikistan’s Independence Day
"Relations between Russia and Tajikistan are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance," the Russian president noted
Read more
Volvo's assets handed to Russian investor — Industry and Trade Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the new owner, has found a local partner for the continued expansion of production at the concern's Kaluga facility, and work is underway to restart it as soon as feasible, the statement says
Read more
German politician speaks out against supplying Kiev with depleted uranium shells
On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that it had approved another $175 million military aid package for Kiev
Read more
Voting begins in Moscow with 100% of observers being present — HQ chief
According to Vadim Kovalev, all polling stations opened on time, and observers have already informed the headquarters online that voting began as usual and is in full compliance with election norms
Read more
Serbian expert gives high marks to election arrangements in Mariupol
In all, ten experts from seven countries, the US, France, Cameroon, Indonesia, Iran, Serbia and Portugal, came to observe the elections to the regional parliament and municipal councils in Mariupol
Read more
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Read more
Kiev regime ramps up use of Western arms to attack Russian nuclear power, chemical plants
Alexander Kurenkov noted that the growth in Russia’s hazardous industrial sectors also heightens the potential risk of man-made catastrophes
Read more
French Foreign Ministry tries to hold Russia responsible for Kiev's crimes — embassy
The Russian embassy in Paris cautioned the French diplomats against continuing to cover up the crimes of the current Ukrainian authorities and repeating their charges without verifying the facts
Read more
Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV
On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, down 41 Ukrainian drones
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 military helicopters, 6,467 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 surface-to-air missile systems since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell DPR 39 times over day, one civilian killed, seven wounded
The mission specified that the districts of Gorlovka, the Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), and Makeyevka were shelled
Read more
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
Read more
International Red Cross urges head of Belarus branch to step down
"The IFRC confirms that through the Compliance and Mediation Committee we have recommended to the Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross to step down while the case is being investigated," IFRC spokesman Tommaso Della Longa said
Read more
Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Pakistani ambassador discuss military cooperation
The Pakistani ambassador thanked the Russian side for its all-round support and assistance during his diplomatic mission
Read more
India, China ready to help Russia with building up ice-class fleet, minister says
According to Alexey Chekunkov, Russia still lacks vessels to be able to transport 200 million tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route in 7-8 years
Read more
Musk says he refused to activate Starlink off Crimea to prevent attack on Russian fleet
"If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," he said
Read more
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Read more
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Read more
Russians won’t be intimidated by US sanctions rhetoric — Russian embassy
It is reported that "US authorities do not part with a long-standing habit of meddling into internal affairs of other countries"
Read more
Ukrainian counteroffensive to fold in 6-7 weeks, US administration thinks
According to the report, one viewpoint is that "Ukraine’s army, having thrown in most of its reserves prior to breaking the second line of Russia’s defenses, and taking heavy casualties attempting to breach it, is unlikely to get far"
Read more
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Read more
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Read more
Tritium concentration after Fukushima NPP water release within normal limits — IAEA
The organization's experts collected samples at several locations within a three-kilometer radius of the treated water discharge point
Read more
TurkStream, Blue Stream pipelines targeted in attempted attacks, Lavrov reveals
The top Russian diplomat also lamented that "nobody is conducting a normal probe" into the sabotage on Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with national agencies reportedly handling this investigation
Read more
Ukraine’s former PM Azarov says Ukrainian losses could top 500,000 people by end of year
"They deliberately record people that were killed as missing in order not to pay welfare," Nikolay Azarov stressed
Read more
G7 presses India for reflecting its approaches to Ukraine in G20 documents — Russian MFA
"India rejected the West's demands for inviting Ukraine to the meetings on this platform, thus preventing the United States and its allies from reducing to nothing with their opportunistic considerations the tangible practical achievements of New Delhi's one-year presidency," the ministry noted
Read more
International observers from seven countries monitor elections in Zaporozhye Region
The head of the regional election commission noted that members of precinct election commissions were accompanied by representatives of law enforcement agencies for security reasons
Read more
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Read more
Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin
According to the opinion research center, the survey was conducted from August 28 to September 3 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18
Read more
Russian army thwarts Ukrainian forces’ rotation near Verbovoye — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also reported that the Ukrainian army did not carry out any active tactical operations over the past 24 hours after suffering losses
Read more
US-made Abrams tanks face destruction like other West-supplied weapons — Donetsk official
Denis Pushilin emphasized that the delivery of another batch of Western military hardware to the frontline would not reverse the situation
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
FSB exposes Ukrainian national who arrives in Kaliningrad to spy for Poland
According to the security service, the man will be deported soon to face a long ban on entering Russia
Read more
Explosions heard in Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
No other details of the incident are known at this point
Read more
Militarized parade dedicated to DPRK’s 75th anniversary takes place in Pyongang — Yonhap
No details about the event were provided
Read more
Majority of Austrians believe sanctions against Russia harming EU — poll
12% of respondents believe that the sanctions benefit the EU
Read more
Russia, China may reach $200 bln trade turnover in 2023 — Lavrov
Russia and China are seeing such impressive results "due to moving to a broader use of national currencies," the foreign minister stressed
Read more
G20 summit primarily devoted to economy, not Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian issue was consistent and very clear
Read more
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
Bangladesh hopes Russia stamps out neo-fascism one more time
The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid his first visit to Bangladesh on September 7-8
Read more