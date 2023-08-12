Rock slide in Kabardino-Balkaria mountains leaves one killed, five injured

NALCHIK, August 12. /TASS/. A rockfall in the Chereksky area of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria Region left one person killed and another five sustaining various injuries, Director of the mountaineering camp Bezengi Aliy Anayev told TASS.

"Around 2 a.m. rocks fell from the top of Dykh-Tau to the standard camp place where two groups were staying: climbers (six people) and tourists (three people). According to preliminary figures, one person died and another five sustained various injuries," he said.

According to updated information, a group of climbers from St. Petersburg and an unregistered group of tourists from the same city were staying in the collapse area. "We only learnt about tourists after the emergency," Anayev noted.

An inspection is being carried out on the emergency with the participation of climbers in the republic’s mountains, the criminal investigation division of the local Investigation Committee said.