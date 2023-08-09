Sergiyev Posad plant blast caused by industrial mishap — authorities

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The blast that rocked a plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow was caused by technological failure, the Sergiyev Posad Urban District administration said in a statement on Telegram.

"As for the blast at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, only preliminary information is available at this point as all emergency services are working at the site. The explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse, which was rented by a well-known local company. The blast was caused by a violation of technological processes," Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on Construction, Housing and Communal Services Sergey Pakhomov said, as cited in the statement.

He specified that plant workers and employees of other enterprises that rented spaces on the plant’s territory were being evacuated. "The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. Their number is being verified," Pakhomov added.