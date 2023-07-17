Putin blames Kiev for attack on Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blamed Kiev for the recent attack of seaborne drones on the Crimean Bridge.

"What happened is yet another terrorist act of the Kiev regime," he said at a meeting dedicated to the situation around the Crimean Bridge.

Putin also questioned the military purpose of the attack.

"This crime is senseless, having absolutely no military relevance because the Crimean Bridge has not been used for military deliveries for a long time. And it is cruel because innocent civilians have suffered and were killed," the president said.

Two Ukrainian seaborne drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the wee hours of Monday, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has started an investigation into a "terrorist attack." The attack killed two adults, injured one child and damaged the roadway.

Traffic on the bridge was halted in the morning. Traffic on the railroad section of the bridge resumed later. A ferry service also provides a connection to the peninsula. Passenger cars will soon be allowed to leave Crimea by ferry, while trucks will be permitted to travel only through the new regions.