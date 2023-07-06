Russian customs officers arrest Ukrainian man at border with Latvia for smuggling weapons

PSKOV, July 6. /TASS/. Russian customs officers have arrested a Ukrainian national for carrying weapons as he was crossing the border from Latvia, Russia’s Northwestern Customs Department said on Thursday.

"Customs officers at the Pskov Region border checkpoint in Burachky have detained a Ukrainian national, 42, as he attempted to smuggle to Russia weapons, ammunition and video surveillance devices," the department said in a statement. "All the goods that weren’t included in the customs statement have been seized. The Ukrainian national has been arrested."

He is facing charges of smuggling weapons and ammunition, the statement said, as well as providing a false customs statement.

The man was driving a minivan as he passed through the checkpoint, according to the statement. Customs officers first scanned the vehicle with special equipment, then searched it. Found in the minivan were a Ukrainian-made Safari RF-430 revolver, complete with 28 rounds, as well as a Turkish-made air gun and 75 rounds for it. The man didn’t produce any permits to carry the weapons.

The man was also found to be carrying an optic crosshair, binoculars, a miniature video camera, seven various electric devices, two lenses, seven video cameras, five routers, CPUs, graphics cards, charging devices and laptops.