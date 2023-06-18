Hostages held in Astana bank branch released

ASTANA, June 18. /TASS/. The operation by law enforcement agencies to free hostages held in a branch of Kaspi Bank in Kazakhstan's capital Astana lasted two hours, the bank's press service said on Sunday.

"The hostage rescue operation lasted two hours and was successful. The attacker was defeated. According to law enforcement agencies, the man is registered in a substance abuse hospital," the statement said.

The press service confirmed the Ministry of Internal Affairs' claim that no one was hurt during the operation. "All hostages were freed … Doctors examined everyone, no one was injured," the report said.

Negotiations with the attacker were led by Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He also headed the security operation that resulted in the release of seven bank employees. He told reporters on the scene later that tear gas was used during the operation.

Earlier on Sunday, an armed man took seven employees hostage at a bank office in Astana.